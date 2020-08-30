New Delhi: Actor Himansh Kohli said he is the only healthy person in his house as his parents and sister have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I’m the only healthy person in the house and I have two main responsibilities, one of taking care of my family, and second is not joining the Covid infected club. It is definitely not easy managing it, but this is the time when my family needs me the most and I’m fortunate to be here, rather than being in Mumbai and getting paranoid,” Himansh said.

He shared that his parents and sister are together in one room.

“I stay in a separate room. We have also provided a separate room and washroom to my househelp. None of the infected members are allowed to step out of the room or use any other washroom. Everything is provided at the door. And we are sanitising the house after every two hours,” said the “Yaariyaan” actor.

His mom and dad have a few symptoms of Covid-19 whereas sister is asymptomatic.

“She’s also making sure to help and look after mom and dad in the best possible way,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor is taking care of himself and his family members.

“Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But please don’t be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. It takes a mental and physical toll on the patients, so it’s my responsibility to keep myself calm, give my family the hope and make them believe that they can easily fight this,” said Himansh.