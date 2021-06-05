Balasore: Protesting against administrative apathy, cyclone Yaas victims from Gandibeda village under Khaira tehsil of Balasore district Saturday locked the RI office gate and detained four revenue inspectors.

The villagers alleged they are yet to receive any cyclone assistance from the government. “Ten days have passed since cyclone Yaas rampaged the district. But, we are yet to receive any cyclone assistance,” a local man alleged.

The irate villagers thronged the RI office Saturday morning and locked the gate and detained four revenue inspectors. They then staged a demonstration. They said they are still struggling to restart life afresh. With monsoon being round the corner, they are worried about their families and children.

They demanded government assistance and cyclone aid.

On being informed, additional tehsildar and Khaira police reached the spot and pacified the villagers. They called off their demonstration after being assured that the cyclone assistance will be provided within two days.

PNN