Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam has said that Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are the most stylish men in the Hindi film industry.

“I think Ranveer (Singh) is quite stylish, even Ranbir (Kapoor). I think it is not just about the clothes that you wear but also about the kind of personality that you have and how you portray it onscreen,” Yami Gautam said on the sidelines of a promotional event here, Thursday night.

The Bala actress also opened up about her own definition of style statement. “Style is an expression of your personality. I have been styled by (celebrity stylist) Allia Al Rufai and I think she understands my sense. I feel versatility is necessary when it comes to style but at the same time, it’s good to experiment. I feel you shouldn’t wear clothes that make you feel awkward and uncomfortable,” the actress added.

Yami also did not shy away from commenting on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the protests surrounding it. She also said that peace is the need of the hour.

“I think first of all peace is really important, and it is needed at all ends. We need to stop violence whether it is related to students, police or anybody for that matter. I would say peace and harmony is the need of the hour,” Yami said when asked to comment on the alleged police brutality on the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny along with Vikrant Massey.

Agencies