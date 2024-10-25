Pune: Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a single calendar year during Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Friday.

The 22-year-old batter surpassed the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who reached the 1000-run mark at age 23 in 1979.

Currently, Jaiswal is second in the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, behind England’s Joe Root, who has amassed 1305 runs in 14 matches.

Jaiswal’s form this year has seen him accumulate 1007 runs in just 10 matches, averaging 59.23 with two centuries and six half-centuries.

With three more Tests remaining in 2024, he has a chance to surpass some of the biggest records held by Indian legends.

Most notably, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most Test runs by an Indian in a calendar year, with 1562 runs scored across 14 matches in 2010. Virender Sehwag’s 1462 runs in 2008 remain the highest by an Indian opener in a single year.