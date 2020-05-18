Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD)here issued ‘yellow’ warning to five districts as they are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain Monday under the impact of Cyclone Amphan.

The districts under rain threat are Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

The weathermen at the regional centre forecast heavy rain across the state for three days starting Monday. Monday evening, the south coastal districts are likely to experience rain with a gale wind speed reaching a maximum 65 kmph.

The coastal districts will start experiencing heavy to heavier rain from Tuesday. So, the regional centre issued ‘orange’ warning for these districts.

Heavy downpour is likely to lash six districts Wednesday including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. ‘Yellow’ warning has been issued for these districts. Wind speed in north coastal districts will reach from 75 to 95 kmph.

At the same time, soaring temperature is throwing life out of gear across the state. Titlagarh recorded highest 40.5 degree Celsius Sunday.

PNN