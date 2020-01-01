Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain at a few places and issued yellow warning for 11 districts across the state for next two days.

As per the latest weather bulletin, heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over 11 districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur for next two days.

“Heavy rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda, Thursday,” the IMD said in a bulletin. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely on January 4 at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Angul districts, the bulletin said.

Besides, light to moderate rainfall will occur in a few pockets in interior and coastal Odisha. Keonjhar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8° Celsius.

The Met department further said night temperature will gradually increase by 2-3 degrees. Shallow to moderate fog cover will be seen at one or two places in interior Odisha in the next couple of days, it added.