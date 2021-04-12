Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi militia said they launched bomb-laden drone attacks towards the Jizan Airport and King Khalid Airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

“The attacks targeted aircraft hangars in Jizan Airport (in Jizan city) and King Khalid Airbase in Khamis Mushait city,” Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea said in a statement on Sunday aired by the group’s al-Masirah TV.

Meanwhile, Saudi-owned Alarabiya TV reported that the Riyadh-led coalition intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by the Houthi militia toward Khamis Mushait, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Houthis have recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities and oil facilities.

Friday, the Saudi-led coalition said that it intercepted a bomb-laden drone and a missile launched by the Houthi military towards the border cities of Khamis Mushait and Jazan.

Both cities are among districts in southwestern Saudi Arabia that are frequently targeted by Houthis with drones and missiles.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern Yemeni provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

