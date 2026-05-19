New Delhi: Field Marshal Asim Munir is in complete control of Pakistan. The country may be ruled by a democratic government, but the fact is that the Pakistan Army under Munir is in complete control. However, even as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir put up a united front, in reality, there are tensions brewing over massive military spending.

For the outside world, it appears as though everything is hunky-dory between the government and the Pakistan Army.

While to a certain extent it may be, the relationship is about to be tested in a big way soon. Officials say that while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir put up a united front in front of the cameras, in reality there are tensions that are brewing.

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The tensions are over military spending and now the government feels that Munir is seeking a bit too much, while completely ignoring the country’s economy.

The current military spending stands at Rs 2,500 billion. This, according to the experts itself is huge. While the Sharif government has approved military spending in large numbers, this time it is objecting to the new demand by the military.

Ahead of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2026-27, the military has been pressuring the government to increase the funding by 20 per cent. The government, however, is questioning this demand. The finance ministry is questioning the logic behind such a massive allocation, especially after it hiked the military spending by 20 per cent in the previous fiscal.

Another official said that, given the current economic mess that Pakistan is in, the finance ministry can afford to increase the military spending by just 5 per cent.

Officials say that Islamabad is under immense pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to clear off loans. At such a time, if the government gives in to this demand, there is bound to be pressure from the IMF.

Pakistan watchers say that it is the government’s headache to deal with the IMF. The military will casually wash its hands off when such pressure mounts, the experts also say.

Further, the demand for a 20 per cent increase comes at a time when a team of the IMF is camping in Pakistan. The team is holding discussions with Islamabad over the framework of the budget. The IMF is carefully examining all expenditures, which include military spending.

The fund managers of Pakistan would find it very hard to convince the IMF about the military spending hike that has been sought.

Officials say that the situation that Pakistan is currently facing is nothing new. Even in the past, there have been demands for enhanced military spending and the government has always given in.

An official explained that this time around it would be different, and the finance ministry is set to put up a fight. There is no option but to resist this demand, an official said. This is bound to lead to a confrontation between the government and the military, the official added.

Another official said that even if the government wants to give in to the demands of the military, it may not be able to do so. The IMF has been stern in its message to the Pakistan government, especially when it comes to military spending.

Officials say that for Munir, the enhanced spending is necessary. He has been trying to provoke India and has falsely claimed gains during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The operation undertaken by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, showed how vulnerable and weak the Pakistan military is.

The experts say that Asim Munir is aware of the vulnerabilities of his military. He realises that major upgrades are needed, and hence the enhanced millinery becomes important. This time, however, he may face hurdles as the finance ministry is ready for a confrontation with the army chief over this issue, officials also said.