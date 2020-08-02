Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an assistance of Rs 20 lakh for treatment of actor Anupam Shyam. The actor is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with kidney infection. The 62-year-old actor Anupam Shyam is known for his work on the TV show Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya and in films like Slumdog Millionaire and Bandit Queen.

Shyam was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad. But he was shifted July 27 to Lifeline Hospital in Goregaon after he collapsed during dialysis. A UP government official said the assistance will be given from the CM Relief Fund.

The family of the actor has reached out to his friends. Superstar Salman Khan’s charity ‘Being Human Foundation’ has promised financial assistance. The family has also have received a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who was the co-star of Shyam in the film Satya.

“He (Shyam) could not get good treatment due to financial crisis. I have informed his friends about his health. I have also reached out to ‘Being Human’ through their website. I even got a call from Manoj Bajpayee, who said he will look into the matter,” the actor’s brother Anurag said.

In his nearly three-decade career, Anupam Shyam has featured in films like Dil Se, Lagaan, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, among others. But he gained acclaim and popularity for his role as the conservative patriarch ‘Thakur Sajjan Singh’ on Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya, which aired in 2009 on Star Plus. Shyam’s last screen appearance was on the show Krishna Chali London, which ended in June.