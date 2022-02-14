Lucknow: Claiming ‘historic voting’ for the SP-RLD candidates, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said Monday the people have subdued the ‘garmi’ (haughtiness) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Akhislesh Yadav took on Adityanath saying the latter used to claim ahead of the elections that ‘khoon ki garmi’ (haughtiness, enthusiasm) of the SP and RLD leaders would be subdued after the elections.

“After the first two phases, the people have pacified ‘garmi’ of those who were talking of curbing others’ enthusiasm (garmi nikal denge) after the elections,” Yadav said while addressing an election rally in the Bundelkhand region. “Now after the third phase, the people of Bundelkhand will make him ‘thanda’ (cool down),” Yadav added.

The SP chief also addressed rallies in Jhansi, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

“In the first phase, there was historic voting in favour of the SP-RLD alliance candidates. The same is the situation in the second phase. The BJP only betrayed the people of Bundelkhand while the SP is there for them,” asserted Yadav.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh sees over 60% polling, Uttarakhand 59%, Goa 75%

Yadav claimed that the BJP is heading towards defeat. He said it was ‘evident from the changing language’ and the ‘face of Baba CM, who could not sleep amid the imminent defeat’.

Yadav accused the BJP leaders of telling lies to people. He appealed to the voters to vote for the pre-poll SP-RLD alliance candidates without any discrimination on grounds of caste and religion. While addressing rallies, Yadav promised jobs to youth. He said he would start recruitment in government departments soon after forming the government. He also promised to undertake a caste census in the state within three months of forming the government.

“The UP’s Assembly poll is a big election. If UP is saved, the country will be saved,” Yadav asserted. He repeatedly appealed to the people to vote for the SP-RLD candidates, and said the BJP is ‘a threat to constitution, democracy and development’.