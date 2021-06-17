Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will now send out invitation slips to people, urging them to get vaccinated.

The invitation slip will carry the date and place of vaccination.

According to sources, village heads, revenue officials, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, primary school teachers and panchayat officials will assist in this initiative to ramp up the vaccination drive.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of more than 10 lakh vaccinations per day from July.

Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (Health) said the target will be achieved.

He said that penetration of the health workers in rural areas will be ensured in a manner that the teams reach in all clusters to achieve the target.

Apart from mobile teams, static vaccination centres at hospitals, Arogya and Health centres and other buildings will also be a part of the drive.