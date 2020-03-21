Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has forbidden his ministers from going to crowded places due to the growing scare over the coronavirus outbreak.

Adityanath has said that if it is mandatory to meet a person, meet him/her at home. He has instructed all the ministers to do all necessary work from home.

According to the information received from the Chief Minister’s Office, “The Chief Minister has forbidden all his ministers to go to crowded areas as a precaution. Apart from this, they have been told not to meet anyone unless it is very important. If it is urgent, then meet at home. Instructions have also been issued to complete all necessary work from home.”

The ministers have also been prohibited from holding the Janata Darbar. Adityanath has said that if anyone finds any symptom related to the virus, he/she should remain isolated.

State government spokesperson and Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh told IANS: “Ministers have been asked to avoid going to the crowded areas. We are following the advisory of the Centre. All necessary tasks are done from home. Given the situation in the country, there is a need to adopt extreme precautionary measures. People should follow the ‘Janata Curfew’. All the advisories that have been issued are being followed.”

Significantly, coronavirus is spreading its wing fast in the entire country, including in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister has given instructions to sanitise big cities like Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur. He has directed to conduct intensive checking along the state’s borders, airports, railway stations and bus depots in the state.