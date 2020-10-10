Mumbai: The most popular show of small screen, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 has started. The special thing of this season is that contestants of old seasons are also playing an important role this time.

This time previous winners Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan are seen as seniors. Siddharth Shukla won the 13th season. Similarly, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan had won different seasons respectively.

The audience still likes Sidharth, as he is too entertaining. But do you know Sidharth Shukla is also charging hefty fees for this entertainment to stay in the Bigg Boss house for two weeks.

If the reports are to be believed, then Sidharth Shukla initially charged the makers a sum of Rs. 9 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 13 which went up to Rs. 18 lakhs. The calculations of Sidharth Shukla’s earnings on the show round up to about Rs. 2.15 crores for season 13.

However, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is charging a whopping sum for the upcoming season Bigg Boss 14 according to the rumour mills. Siddharth will be staying in the house for two weeks and will be paid between Rs. 35 lakh to Rs. 40 lakh for his stay.

A report by Bollywood Hungama quoted the sources as saying this. It is being told that even after leaving the house of Bigg Boss-13, Sidharth has been in a lot of news and he has become a social media star, in which he has been offered so much money. It is being told that earlier Sidharth Shukla had refused to come to Bigg Boss for two weeks and did not like the offer. However, the hefty fees offered later changed his mind and he agreed to do the show. However, social media reaction shows that Sidharth is still the choice of the people and people like to see him.