Sydney: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden has backed his under-fire skipper Babar Azam. Hayden has said Babar Azam will produce ‘something very special’ in the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup. The fourth-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the last World Cup, Babar has failed to fire in the ongoing showpiece. His best has been a 33-ball 25 against Bangladesh.

“…Don’t be surprised whatsoever if you don’t see some fireworks because very special players don’t often stay down for long,” Hayden said during the pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against New Zealand.

“There’s no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him not only an even greater player. You can’t continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus. There’s got to be moments in time where there’s a lull. However, even then look out, rest of the world, because I think you’re about to see something very special from Babar,” Hayden added.

Pakistan were staring at an exit after losing to India and Zimbabwe. However, the Netherlands’ shocking win over South Africa opened up the door and they beat Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match to seal the semifinal spot.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride but I wouldn’t have it any other way. In the last World Cup we went into the semifinal undefeated, and Australia pipped us,” Matthew Hayden said.

“So, yeah, there are ups and downs in this tournament, but I really believe yet with our best game, which is a huge threat to our opposition. The way the middle order has stepped up to the plate has been excellent and those fast bowlers, man, there’s four of them and they come at great pace,” warned Hayden.

The former Australian opener singled out the contribution of Mohammad Haris, who made 59 runs in two innings. “Whilst it (batting) hasn’t gone absolutely to plan, it’s meant that our middle-order players have had to step up, and young Haris has been one of those,” Hayden pointed out.

Talking about their semifinal opponents, Hayden said New Zealand will pose multiple threats to Pakistan.

“I think New Zealand had some really destructive players, you can be put under pressure with the bat. They’ve also got a terrific bowling attack, a well-balanced bowling attack. Good mixture of experience,” the 51-year-old former Australian opener said.

“I even played against Tim Southee, that goes to show you how much experience that team have got. Lockie Ferguson has great pace, lots of experience in T20 cricket as well, so poses good threats. And they’ve got good off-pace bowling as well. I think like New Zealand sport, in general, they really punch above their weight. They believe they can win this tournament and they’ve got the potential to do that. So lots of threats to our camp, no question about that,” Hayden added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson spoke about the SCG pitch that has behaved differently in their previous two outings. He also called the Pakistan pace attack ‘outstanding’.

“It’s kind of interesting, the first game we played here, the wicket was a very good one,” Williamson said on the eve of the semifinal. “And then the second time we played here it had changed. And sometimes you can take perhaps what you were expecting the wicket to be like in the first game and think it would behave in the same way, which it didn’t,” the Kiwi skipper added.

Williamson also lauded the Pakistan pacers. “They’ve got an outstanding pace attack. Like I mentioned, they’ve been playing really good cricket. They’ve got very experienced players on their side, who are match-winners. So, that’s a real strength for them,” Williamson pointed out.