Surat: A young couple had initially planned to call off their wedding after the groom’s father eloped with the bride’s mother to rekindle their old romance. The young couple, who have been engaged for over a year, are supposed to tie the knot in the second week of February in Surat.

However, the groom’s 43-year-old father and the bride’s 40-year-old mother ran away together, and have been missing for over 10 days now.

According to media report, the groom’s father, a businessman and a member of a local political party, left his house in Katargam around January 10 while the mother, who is married to a broker, left her house in Navsari. While speaking to a close relative, it was revealed that the two knew each other since they were kids and lived in the same neighbourhood.

Apparently, they were also in a relationship, before the bride’s mother got engaged to her husband. The unforeseen elopement has reportedly left the families red-faced. The future of the marriage between the young couple though looked uncertain, family members ensured that the marriage takes place on the scheduled date.

Both the families decided to go ahead with the marriage ceremony after the boy’s uncle decided to take the onus on himself. “After consulting our relatives and friends, we decided to go ahead with the marriage. The bride’s father is confused but we are offering him full support. We don’t want to cancel the marriage as invitation cards have been distributed and all preparations are done,” a relative of the groom was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.