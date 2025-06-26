Ottawa: A 23-year-old Indian woman was brutally attacked and robbed near her home in Winnipeg, the capital of the Canadian province of Manitoba, and a teenager has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The woman, identified by community members as Tanpreet Kaur, was walking back to her apartment in Winnipeg after finishing her evening shift late when she was ambushed by two strangers at the 1-99 block of Roslyn Road shortly after midnight June 23.

Winnipeg police said in a statement Wednesday that bystanders in the area stopped the attack, after which the suspects quickly fled after stabbing and robbing the victim of her property.

“The victim was stabbed and robbed of her cell phone. During the assault, she was able to disarm the suspect and hold onto the knife while they continued to assault her. Bystanders intervened and called 911, and the suspects ran off,” the police statement said, adding, the woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in connection with the incident and faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, and multiple breaches of a release order. “She was detained in custody,” the statement added.

