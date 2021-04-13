Berhampur: Police arrested a youth for kidnapping and raping a college student here in Ganjam district Monday. The victim was rescued from Puri after which the police got the accused and victim’s medical checkup conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Registereing a case (case no-60/21), the police produced the accused in a court Monday where the statement of the victim was also recorded. Later, the accused was remanded to judicial custody as his bail plea was rejected.

According to the police, the college student and the accused met on Facebook and became friends. Later, they fell in love. The girl left her house for college March 31 and did not return. The family members searched for her at every possible place but could not find her. They then lodged a report with the Berhampur town police station.

Registering a case, the police launched an investigation. By tracking the mobile number of the girl, the police came to know that she and the accused were in Puri. Police then raided the place where the girl and the accused were staying. Sources later said that police has confirmed that the girl has been raped.

PNN