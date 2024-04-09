Bhubaneswar: Police arrested Monday, Raju Sheikh, 30, a resident of Murshidabad town in West Bengal for allegedly killing his live-in partner whose body was found on the banks of the Daya river close to the Dakshina Kali Temple at Lingipur under Dhauli police limits in Bhubaneswar.

Sources indicated that the alleged murder may have occurred due to ‘love gone awry’.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagya Dakua, 18, a resident of Hinjilicut in Ganjam district. She was residing in Sisupalgarh locality, on the outskirts of the Capital city.

Police recovered the body Monday and sent it for post-mortem.

It should be stated here Bhagya had eloped with Raju from her village a little over three months back. The two were in a live-in relationship and were residing near Badada hospital for the last three months.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father confirmed that Bhagya had indeed run away with Raju. He alleged that the youth had murdered Bhagya.

“I was informed about the death of my daughter at 4:00am in the morning Monday. She has been murdered and the guilty should be given exemplary punishment,” said Hina Dakua.

Police sources stated that there is every possibility Raju, a mason by profession, had murdered the girl with the help of his friends.

“We are probing the case from all angles,” stated Pradipta Kishore Nayak, IIC of Dhauli police station.

“At this moment we cannot rule out the involvement of others in the case,” he added.

