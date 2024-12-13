Buguda: Police here in Ganjam district have arrested a youth on charge of raping his sister-in-law on the pretext of marriage and making the video of the intimate moments viral on social media platforms.

The accused was identified as Seemanchal Goud, a native of Tambiri village under Buguda police limits and a migrant worker engaged in Kerala. Police registered a case and produced Seemanchal in the court, Thursday, Buguda police inspector in-charge (IIC) Sitanshu Sekhar Mandhata said. According to the complaint, Seemanchal lured the woman, his sister-in-law in relation, and coerced her into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage.

Subsequently, he raped the woman at various points of time in the last year threatening to make the video of their intimate moments viral. Later, he promised the woman to take her to Kerala with him and marry there. However, he abandoned her at Bhubaneswar and absconded. The woman waited for long hours but Seemanchal never returned to take her back. The woman returned to the village and lodged a complaint at Buguda police station leading to his arrest.