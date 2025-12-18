Dhenkanal: A 58-year-old man was beaten with a lathi to death by his nephew following an argument at Hundisahi village under Govindpur police outpost of Dhenkanal Sadar police station Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Manas Nayak, and the accused as Banambar Nayak, 29.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Banambar was creating some disturbance near Manas’ house.

When Manas objected, Banambar allegedly lost his temper and struck his uncle on the head with a lathi, killing him on the spot.

On being informed, Gobindpur outpost police, along with a scientific team, reached the scene, conducted an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police Wednesday seized the lathi used in the crime and arrested the accused, Govindpur police outpost officer Ghanishtha Mohanta said.

A case (1033/25) has been registered at Dhenkanal Sadar police station in this connection, and further investigations are on, he added.