Nuagaon/Odagaon: Armed miscreants robbed a house owner at gunpoint and decamped with cash and ornaments worth over Rs 7 lakh from Bahadajhola Bank Sahi under Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district late Tuesday night.

According to the complaint, four armed robbers broke into the house of Jogendra Sahu, 59, while he was alone and fast asleep.

The robbers assaulted him, pressed a gun to his head and threatened to kill him if he did not reveal where the valuables had been stored.

Out of fear, Sahu told them to take whatever they could find and spare his life. The accused allegedly broke open the chests and trunks and looted about Rs 2 lakh in cash, gold ornaments valued at around Rs 15 lakh and silver items worth approximately Rs 50,000.

The stolen items reportedly included gold necklaces, chains, earrings, rings, bangles, lockets and silver anklets. Before fleeing the scene, the robbers tied Sahu’s hands and legs.

He later managed to free himself with much difficulty and came out to seek help.

He also found that the miscreants had entered the house by opening a rear door.

Following the complaint lodged at the Bahadajhola outpost, Odagaon police station officer-in-charge Abhay Kumar Behera, along with outpost officer Mohammed Jafarulla, visited the spot.

A dog squad and a scientific team were pressed into service to investigate the case, police said.

Meanwhile, such huge quantities of cash and ornaments being kept in the house despite a bank being located nearby have sent chatters abuzz in the area.

Police said the investigation into the incident is in progress.