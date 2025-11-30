Bhubaneswar: Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Odisha’s Nayagarh district and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said Sunday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Ranpur police station in the district conducted a raid in a house at Godipada village Saturday evening and busted the illegal arms manufacturing unit, said Nayagarh SP S Susree.

Two accused persons were involved in making and possessing country-made guns.

Two country-made guns and other accessories used for weapon manufacturing, along with a motorcycle, have been seized from their possession, she said.

A case has been registered and strict legal action initiated against the accused persons, Susree said.

The arrested accused persons are – Tofan Nayak (21) and Prasant Biswal (45), both are from Nayagarh district, the police said.

The accused were found to be involved in one illegal arms case earlier. Further investigation is under progress, the SP added.

PTI