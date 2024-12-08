Kendrapara: The Utkalmani Yubak Sangha, a Pattamundai-based youth association, has urged the President of India and the Chief Minister to initiate steps for setting up a ‘Coastal Reserve Battalion’ in Kendrapara district to bolster surveillance and security along its 48 km coastline.

In letters e-mailed to the President and the CM, the Sangha said such a dedicated force would not only safeguard the district’s rich natural resources but it will also strengthen the nation’s coastal security infrastructure.

The Sangh said the region remains vulnerable to a gamut of security threats despite the presence of three coastal police stations owing to a lack of sufficient personnel and advanced military-grade equipment.

Kendrapara is home to Bhitarkanika National Park, a critical ecological zone spread over 672 sq km and a treasure trove of marine and wildlife resources, Sangha president Goutam Behera said.

The sensitive area faces persistent threats from infiltrators who exploit loopholes in coastal security in carrying out their illegal activities, such as poaching, smuggling, and trafficking.

There have also been reports of foreign infiltrators exploiting sea routes to engage in illegal fishing activities, posing threats to marine biodiversity, he added. In 2001, a fake wireless centre was discovered in Banipal, where secret information regarding Hukitola Island’s protection was compromised.

PNN