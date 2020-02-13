Anandpur: In a shocking incident, police booked a youth of Inchola village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district on charge of misbehaving with two minor girls Wednesday. The accused was identified as Braja Kishore Suar.

According to police officials, the minor duo, identified as students of Class VI of Inchol UGME School, had been to the school washroom to attend nature’s call when Braja appeared from out of nowhere and assaulted them.

The matter came to light after the duo narrated their ordeal in front of their family members. Meanwhile, the family members of the victims lodged a complaint at the police station and the same was also taken to the notice of the headmaster of the school.

Based on the allegations, police have arrested the accused while further investigations are on.

PNN