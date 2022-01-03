Nuapada: A youth resorted to a novel way of protest as he climbed atop a mobile phone tower demanding drinking water facilities to Ghardhara village under Khariar police limits in Nuapada district, Sunday.

The youth was identified as Hemant Rana of the same village. High drama was witnessed after Rana climbed atop the mobile phone tower and demanded drinking water facilities in the village.

Reports said that, there are only three tube wells at Ghardhara village. Water of two tube wells is unfit for consumption as they give out fluoride mixed water.

The third tube well has remained out of bounds for the residents as it is inside the Anganwadi centre. But the villagers depend upon this tube well only for drinking and other domestic purposes.

The locals never get water from the tube well inside the village Anganwadi centre as the workers often lock the gate of the centre denying access to the villagers to fetch drinking water from it.

Upset over perennial water woes in his village, Rana climbed atop the tower to lodge his protest before the administration, it was learnt.

He finally relented after a large crowd of villagers including his family members pleaded before him to come down.

PNN