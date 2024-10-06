Chitrakonda: A youth drowned in Gurupriya river Saturday at Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block in Malkangiri district.

The deceased has been identified as Balaram Hantala, 26, a resident of Khajurigumma village under Badapada panchayat of Chitrakonda block.

Reports said Balaram had ventured into the Gurupriya river near Janbai in a country-made boat to catch fish Saturday morning. However, he lost balance and fell into the river.

A frantic search was conducted by locals to rescue the youth, but their efforts went in vain.

PNN