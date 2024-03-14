Kantabanji: The blood-stained body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances from the house of his relatives at Jhupudipada under Kantabanji police limits in Bolangir district Tuesday morning, cops said Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Gahir, 35, a resident of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district. Police suspect it to be a case of murder.

Sources said Jagannath had come to Belapada village under Sadar police limits in Bolangir district for some work Monday. However, he could not return home and went to his uncle-in-law’s house in Jhupudipada village to spend the night there. After finishing dinner Jagannath went to sleep Monday night in a room along with Akash Bag, 22. His body was found in a pool of blood Tuesday morning.

On being informed, officials of the Kantabanji police station reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police suspect that an argument broke out between Akash and Jagannath. During the argument, in a fit of rage, Akash killed Jagannath.

Police have detained Akash for questioning. Later he was forwarded to court after registration of a case (No-96/24) under Section 302/34 of IPC at Kantabanji police station. As his bail plea was rejected by the court, Akash was sent to the local sub-jail, police said.

They informed that the body of Jagannath has been handed over to his family after postmortem.

