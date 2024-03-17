Bhubaneswar: A 25-year-old man was hacked to death with a sword by a group of five men and a woman near Chintamaniswar Temple, under Laxmisagar police station limits, over an alleged triangular love affair.

The deceased has been identified as Anjan Kumar Behera, a native of Bhadrak district, who worked at a catering company here.

Officers at the Laxmisagar police station said that the prime accused in the case, Kanhu Charan Pradhan alias Pinku, and his accomplices are on the run.

Police said one Gautam Sahoo, a close friend of Anjan, was into a relationship with a woman. After sometime, the woman started seeing Kanhu. She snapped all her ties with Gautam and even ignored his calls, an officer privy to investigation of the case, said.

Friday, Kanhu allegedly contacted Gautam over telephone, asking the latter to meet him near Chintamaniswar Temple to resolve the ‘matter’. Following this, Gautam turned up at the designated place, accompanied by Anjan and two others. Kanhu was already present there along with the woman and four of his friends. However, during the discussions, an altercation ensued between both sides. When Anjan intervened, an enraged Kanhu allegedly pulled out a sword and struck sharp blows to the former’s arms and chest, leaving him grievously injured.

Gautam managed to escape in the melee. Locals took Anjan to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

