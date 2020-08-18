Jharsuguda: A youth allegedly died by suicide at his residence at Bundia village under Rampur police outpost in Jharsuguda district Monday evening. He reportedly took the extreme step after his relationship with his girlfriend turned sour.

The deceased was identified as Nitish Kumar. He had reportedly made a video call to his girlfriend informing her about his final decision before hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.

Sources said, Nitish’s brother received a phone call where the caller informed him that his brother was going to take an extreme step. Family members immediately rushed to his room but found it locked from inside. He even did not respond to their frantic calls. Finding no other way out, they broke open the door only to find his body hanging from the ceiling.

Rampur police on being informed reached the spot, brought down the body and seized it. Further investigation is underway.

PNN