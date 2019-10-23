Gopalpur: A six-year old Dalit old girl was allegedly raped by a youth under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district, police said Wednesday. The matter came to the fore after family members of the survivor, who studied in Class-II, lodged a complaint in the police station Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Debanand Das in the village. Police registered a case under POCSO Act and later sent him and the survivor for a medical examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Golanthara IIC Babuli Nayak said.

He will be produced in court where the survivor will also record her statement before the magistrate Thursday.

Police said the survivor’s father works outside of the state as a migrant worker while she lives with her mother, a casual labourer and grandmother. The incident occurred when she was going to one of her relative’s house in the absence of her mother, Monday. Debanand lured her to an abandoned house and raped her over there. He is even alleged to have bit her private parts.

Later, he abandoned her and threatened her of dire consequences if she discloses the matter before others. The girl came back home crying and narrated the ordeal before her mother and grandmother. Initially, her mother was hesitant to lodge a complaint fearing hostile response from the accused. She however, lodged a complaint when a police team arrived in the village to nab Debanand following a fight between him and other villagers.