Ranapur: A 23-year-old youth was sent to judicial custody and a minor was detained for questioning in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Nayagarh district, police said Friday.

The incident was reported from Ranapur police station limits Thursday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, police registered a case (26/26) under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl, a resident of Ward No. 12 under Ranapur Notified Area Council (NAC), was allegedly lured away while playing outside her house.

She was taken to a nearby bush, where the accused youth, identified as Prashant Nayak, allegedly committed the offence along with a minor.

Family members found the child at the spot and raised an alarm, prompting the accused to flee, police said.

The victim was rescued and provided medical assistance. Police arrested Nayak Friday and produced him in the Ranapur court.

He was remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.

The minor allegedly involved in the case was detained at the police station and being questioned as per juvenile justice procedures.

A scientific team and police personnel visited the spot to collect evidence. Further investigation is underway, officials said.