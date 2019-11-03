Kendrapara: Blackmailing a minor girl by circulating her nude photo cost dear for a 22-year-old youth as he was put behind bar by sadar police.

According to Pramod Kumar Mallick, IIC of Kendrapara sadar police station, the accused has been identified as Ashutosh Jena of Kasanianta village under Pattamundai police station.

Ashutosh came in contact with the minor girl when she came to her relative’s house at Kasanianta village. Later, they came in contact with each other and fell in love.

Ashutosh managed to take several nude photo of the 17-year-old girl and started blackmailing her and her family members. He demanded Rs 70,000 from them failing which she threatened she would share the nude photos with social media.

The girl’s family brought the matter before Kendrapara sadar police October 31 by lodging an FIR. Sadar police registered a case bearing Sadar police station case no-309 under Section 292(A)(C),294,354(C),385,506 of IPC; Section 66(A)(a) IT Act and 66(E) IT Act and started an investigation.