Bhadrak/Dhamnagar: A youth was allegedly beaten to death in a poll-related violence at Jahangir village of Dalang panchayat under Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak.

The incident took place late Monday night. The deceased was identified as Pratap Chandra Rout. It was alleged that he died due to attack by BJP workers.

His brother Keshab Chandra Rout has filed a complaint at the local police station, alleging that some BJP workers had brutally attacked him while he was returning home Monday night.

However, BJP leader Manmohan Samal has dubbed the case as a political conspiracy to blame the BJP. He demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

In another incident, 10 people including women were injured due to a group clash in Balimeda panchayat under Basudevpur block. Police forces were deployed in the village.

