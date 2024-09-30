Joda/Hatadihi: A youth was trampled to death by a tusker near Khajuridihi village under Bamebari forest section and Champua forest range while forest officials recovered the carcass of a female elephant calf near Chakratirtha of Hadgarh elephant sanctuary under Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district, Sunday. The deceased was identified as Gour Charan Nayak, 45. The tusker has been on a rampage in the area and has killed two persons during the last three months. The incident occurred when Goura Charan had gone to a nearby jungle to attend nature’s call near the village in the early hours of Sunday. He came face to face with the animal near gate no-5 of an industrial plant and became a victim of the animal.

Forest officials rushed to the spot but were caught off guard when villagers gheraoed them demanding an end to elephant menace and compensation to the bereaved family. They relented after police officials placated them and brought the situation under control.

In the second incident, the age of the dead animal was around five years but the reason behind its death is yet unclear. It is suspected that the calf might have died during a fight between the elderly elephants or due to some disease. Locals said the carcass had been lying there for two days. The forest officials conducted a probe Saturday night and seized the carcass Sunday. Anandapur DFO Abhaya Dalei said he can only comment on the issue after the autopsy report comes.