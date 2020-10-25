Nuapada: A youth miraculously escaped the clutches of death even after 16 train wagons crossed over him Saturday.

The incident occurred in Nuapada when Tinkeswar Sahoo of Gotama village under Jonk police limits lied down on a railway track to end his life.

According to a source, Sahoo had returned home in a drunken state. For this, he got an earful from his father.

Taking his father’s scolding to heart, Sahoo left home and in an attempt to end his life, lied down on a railway track near Khariar Road.

A goods train, seeing the youth lying on the track, applied its brakes but by the time the train came to a halt, 16 wagons had already crossed over him.

On being informed, Kantabanji railway police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Sahoo, who was found lying in the space between the track and thus escaping a very painful death.

