Polsara: In a shocking incident, a youth was killed in an organised attack over past enmity on the day of Holi festival at Muktamaladeipur Sasan under Polsara police limits in Ganjam.

The deceased was identified as Amit Acharya.

A group of four people reportedly chased Amit through a farmland and attacked him with sharp weapons. Police found circumstantial evidence about the murder.

They seized two pairs of slippers, a motorcycle, blood-stained cloth and a cell phone from the farmland.

A case was registered in this regard. During investigation, police collected blood samples. However, they are yet to find the exact reason for the murder.

On the other hand, the father and brother of the deceased alleged that the murder was fallout of his past enmity with a group.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

