Bhubaneswar: A youth was arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a service centre by posing as its owner in the Gajapati Nagar area, Maitree Vihar police said Saturday. According to a complaint filed by the service centre manager, the incident occurred around 10 am January 14, when the accused, identified as Manoj Gochayat (22), entered the service centre premises pretending to be the owner of the motorcycle.

Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly decamped with a Yamaha motorcycle, a theft that was later confirmed after examining CCTV footage from the service centre. During the investigation, CCTV footage showed that Manoj had arrived at the service centre earlier on a black motorcycle and remained inside the premises for over an hour, posing as a genuine customer and introducing himself under a fake name.

At around 12.08 pm, he rode away on the stolen motorcycle and fled the spot. Acting on credible intelligence, police raided an area near Acharya Vihar and caught the accused while attempting to sell the stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle, along with its key, was recovered, and another vehicle used in the crime was also seized. After gathering sufficient evidence, the accused was arrested and forwarded to court, with further investigation into the case ongoing.