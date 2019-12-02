Kendrapara: Derabish police Monday arrested a youth of Deradihi on charge of raping a nine-year-old girl. Accused Chatturbhuja Sethy, 24, identified as an egg vendor, allegedly raped the Class III student of a local school Sunday evening when she was returning to her house.

The victim, according to Derabisha IIC Umakanta Nayak, was bringing cheese from an adjoining village along with her friend when Chatturbhuja Sethy accosted them and offered them a lift on his two-wheeler.

Sethy, reportedly, took the girls to Paripalei in Jajpur district on his bike and allegedly threatened to kill them if they raised an alarm. The panicked girls ran from him when he was answering a phone call. Sethy, however, managed to catch hold of the minor and outraged her modesty in a paddy field along Panchupandav-Bharatpur road.

The victim’s friend narrated the ordeal to the girl’s relatives after escaping from the scene. Locals who rushed to the spot assaulted the youth, but the accused managed to flee. The girl’s father lodged an FIR at Derabish police station in this connection. The police registered a case (No. 198/19) under Sections 363,376(a)(b) of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act and arrested the accused, said IIC Nayak.

Derabish police produced the accused before the SDJM Monday. He was remanded in custody after his bail plea was rejected.

PNN