A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Karnataka’s Haveri district for raping and murdering his mother. Shivappa, a resident of Vanahalli, was arrested by local police after he confessed his crime.

Shivappa was upset that his mother was having affairs with other men after her husband passed away almost two years ago. Shivappa had opposed this many times and had even warned her on several occasions to not have such relationships.

On November 13, Shivappa got intoxicated and even made his mother consume alcohol. On the pretext of taking his mother to their relative’s place, Shivappa stopped on the way and raped and murdered her.

Shivappa has been booked under Sections 302 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code.