Boudh: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old youth was killed in a road mishap hours after his father’s death at Karadakotha under Purunakatak police limits in Boudh district Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Arun Meher of Tarabha area in Sonepur district, was returning in a car from Puri Swargadwar after performing his father’s last rites. Four other occupants of the car were also injured in the mishap.

The injured persons have been identified as Chhabi Meher of Rugudipali area in Bolangir district and Bidubhushan Meher, Ashok Meher and Ram Meher of Belapadar area.

According to a source, after performing his father’s last rites at Swargadwar in Puri, Arun and his four relatives were returning home in a car. They were crossing Karadakotha where a trailer was parked by the roadside. The driver of the car failed to avoid the stationary trailer and the car collided head-on with it.

After getting information, fire personnel from Harabhanga fire station and a police team from Purunakatak police station reached the spot and rescued the inured persons. The police recovered the body for post mortem. The injured were rushed to Purunakatak community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to Boudh district headquarters hospital (DHH) as their condition deteriorated.

As the news reached Tarabha, a pall of gloom descended on the area as the family is already grief-stricken for losing its head.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

