Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): A teenage boy shot his father and the latter’s alleged paramour in her house, leaving them critically wounded. According to reports, Vishal, 19, son of Rakesh Shakya, 48, had left his home on some personal errand Monday night.

On the way, he, however, came to know about his father’s presence at the woman’s house.

Vishal reached the woman’s house and found his father in a compromising position with his alleged paramour. He confronted his father, leading to a heated argument between the two.

In a fit of rage, Vishal whipped out a firearm and opened fire at his father and also shot at the woman.

Inspector, Friends Colony police station, Anil Kumar Chaubey, said that, “A case has been registered and raids are underway to arrest the accused. Both the injured have been admitted to government hospital, where the condition of the man is said to be critical.

Vishal is absconding after the incident.