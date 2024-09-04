Rourkela: A 20-year-old youth of Khatangatoli village under Bisra police station allegedly strangled his girlfriend during a bitter argument over his suspected affair with another girl. According to sources, accused Bandhan Kumar, who works at a prawn firm in Gujarat, was in love with the girl. Bandhan is stated to be the maternal uncle of the girl of a distant relation. He was on leave for a few days. Like earlier, he took the girl to a nearby jungle Saturday.

The girl, however, was suspecting Bandhan of having an affair with another girl. This led to a fierce quarrel between them in the jungle that day. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Zone 1 Nirmal Chandra Mishra said, “Bandhan tried to convince the girl, who was in no mood to listen to him. He told us that he tried to pacify his girlfriend saying there is not an iota of truth in it but the girl was in no mood to listen to him.” Bandhan finally also lost his cool and flew into rage following repeated accusation by the girl. “He strangled her with her stole till her last breath,” the SDPO said adding that he fled the scene immediately after committing the crime.

People found the body the next day and informed the police who started an investigation. Later, police traced Bandhan to a place which is a little away from his home. Acting on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Bandhan was arrested and forwarded to court Monday evening, the officer added.

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP