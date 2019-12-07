Cuttack: A youth was thrashed by a group of locals and students while attempting to rape a four-year-old girl in Khannagar area of the Silver City here, Saturday.

Badambadi police sent the accused and the victim to SCB Medical College and Hospital for medical examination, sources said.

According to sources, some readers at Bishwanath Pandit Central Library at Khannagar heard the screaming of a little girl around 3 pm. After a brief search, they found that the scream was coming from a bush near the library.

A few readers rushed to the spot and found that a half-naked youth was trying to undress a little girl, sources said.

The youth tried to flee the spot leaving aside the girl after he noticed the readers. However, some students overpowered the youth and thrashed him black and blue, sources added.

On being informed, Badambadi police reached the spot and took the youth to police station. The victim reportedly told police that she and her mother used to beg near Khannagar Kali temple. The youth lured the girl to an isolated place near the library by promising her oranges, police said.

“The accused is around 19-year-old. We have seized his cycle and sandals from the spot. The accused as well as the victim have been sent for medical examination. Our officials are probing the incident,” said Badambadi police in-charge Himanshu Bhusan Swain.