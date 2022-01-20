Bhubaneswar: A group of youngsters were spotted Wednesday night by the Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi while celebrating birthday party at Delta Square in Bhubaneswar.

“Some youths were busy in the birthday bash on the main road by parking their vehicles. This is an apparent violation of the night curfew restrictions and Covid-19 safety protocols,” Priyadarshi said.

Acting on instructions of the Police Commissioner and after getting information about the incident, Khandagiri police immediately reached the spot. The youths fled from the spot leaving apart their vehicles on the road when they saw the police team, an official source said.

Meanwhile, Khandagiri police has seized as many as 12 two-wheelers from the spot. A detailed probe into the incident is underway.

Local residents have wondered as to how the Khandagiri police were clueless about the night curfew violation within its jurisdiction.

PNN