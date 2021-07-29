Bhubaneswar: Police recovered the hanging body of a youth from a tree at Master Canteen bus stand in Bhubaneswar Thursday morning.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to a source, local residents first spotted the body and informed the police. Later, a police team from Kharavel Nagar police station and fire services department reached the spot. The fire personnel brought down the body.

Following a preliminary investigation, police sent the body to Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Registering an unnatural death case, the Commissionerate Police have launched an investigation.

Both murder and suicide angles are not being ruled out by the cops. The postmortem report will help ascertain the exact cause of the death, a police source said.

At the same time, efforts are on to identify the deceased, the source added.

PNN