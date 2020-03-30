Chandbali: In the wake of 21 day-long lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, personnel of the Chandbali police station in Bhadrak district have been restricting the movement of the people here. Things took an ugly turn Monday when some youths thrashed the cops at Baligaon Chowk area here severely injuring two.

The two cops have been admitted to the Chandbali community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Sources said that the youths involved in the attack on policemen belonged to the Ramapalli locality. Police have filed a case in this connection and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

A six-member police team were patrolling the area led by Chandbali additional tehsildar Prashant Kumar Maharana, when the youths allegedly entered into an altercation with them. Suddenly one of the youths wielding a stick, attacked the cops injuring two of them. As the remaining police personnel rushed to the rescue of their colleagues, the youths fled the spot.

PNN