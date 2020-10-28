Mumbai: YouTube sensation Ajey Nagar, popular as CarryMinati, collaborates with Bollywood composers Salim-Sulaiman for a new song.

Titled “Date kar le”, the song is sung by Romy. The rap lyrics are written by Carry Minati while Salim-Sulaiman have composed the number.

Announcing the news among his followers, Carry Minati wrote on Instagram: “It was amazing working with @salimmerchant… excited for this one.”

Along with it, he shared a poster of the song that features him posing in black shades and jacket.

Earlier this year, Carry Minati made headlines with his “YouTube vs TikTok” video, in which he had taken a dig at TikTokers. However, the video was pulled down by YouTube a few days later. Weeks later, he launched his rap single titled “Yalgaar” in collaboration with Wily Frenzy, hitting out at trolls who slammed him for the Youtube vs TikTok controversy.