Chennai: Tamil Nadu police Thursday arrested popular YouTuber Maridhas over his video on Muslim organisation Tabligi Jamaat posted about a year ago.

The latest arrest comes after the Madras High Court had quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him following his tweet — whether Tamil Nadu was turning into another Kashmir.

Maridhas had tweeted that soon after the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed killing 14 persons including the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife.

Soon after tweeting he had deleted the same.

Maridhas’ Thursday arrest was under the FIR on a complaint filed by an office bearer of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam for his YouTube post linking Tablighi Jamaat members spreading coronovirus.

This is the third time Maridhas has been arrested in a week’s time.

A popular YouTuber Maridhas was critical of DMK in his posts.

He was lodged in the Central Prison here and was taken to Tirunelveli on Thursday and produced before the local court. He was remanded to custody till December 30 and is lodged in Theni prison.

