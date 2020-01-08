Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty and wife of Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan celebrates her 34th birthday today. The stunning diva, who has worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India, celebrates her 34th birthday January 8.

Sagarika is married to former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan. Apart from acting, Sagarika has also been a national level hockey player. This was the main reason, she played a pivotal role in the SRK’s Chak De India.

In the movie, Sagarika played the role of Preeti Sabarwal, a member of the Indian Women’s National Hockey team.

She is related to a former royal house of India through Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, with her father being from the former royal family of Kagal and her grandmother, Sita Raje Ghatge, being the daughter of Tukojirao Holkar III of Indore. She has a brother. She was a national level hockey player.

Sagarika was flooded with offers to feature in ad films while she was studying in college. However, her father was against the idea – he was of the strict belief that she should not join the glamour world until she completed her graduation. Honoring her father’s wishes, she pursued her dreams only after completing her studies.

Sagarika worked with Emraan Hashmi in the 2013 film Rush where she had a kiss scene. Sagarika’s debut film was Chak De India.

Along with Hindi, Sagarika is also very active in Punjabi and Marathi films. She did her debut in Punjabi film Dildariyaan. She next appeared in Satish Rajwade’s Marathi movie Premachi Goshta with Atul Kulkarni which released in 2013 which was her first Marathi movie.

She participated in the sixth season of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was last seen in a lead role in Iraada starring Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta and Sharad Kelkar

Sagarika and Zaheer Khan’s relationship came to the fore after they hit the reception of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keel.

Talking about the love story, they met through a common friend. In an interview, Sagarika had said, ‘I and Zaheer met through our friend Hrithik. Whenever I met Hrithik, I used to say that Zaheer is a good boy.

On 24 April 2017, Ghatge announced her engagement to cricketer Zaheer Khan. The two got married in November 2017.