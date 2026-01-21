New Delhi: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced that he will take an extended break from comedy, saying he wants to prioritise his health after years of continuous touring.

Khan made the announcement during a recent live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing ‘Papa Yaar’ comedy tour.

A video clip from the show, in which the comedian spoke about his decision, surfaced online on Tuesday and quickly went viral on social media.

Addressing the crowd, Khan said the hiatus could stretch over several years, possibly until 2028, 2029 or even 2030.

“I’m going on a long long break, till 2028, 2029 or 2030 probably. I have to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things,” Khan said.

The comedian, who appeared visibly emotional, thanked his audience for their continued support.

“Everyone present here tonight is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much,” he said.

Khan is regarded as one of the popular names on the Indian comedy circuit due to his witty stand-up performances, where he often uses his real-life tragic and humorous stories as a tool to evoke laughter.

He shot to fame in 2012 after he won the title of Comedy Central’s “India’s Best Stand Up” and has since released five hour-length standup specials: “Haq Se Single” (2017), “Kaksha Gyarvi” (2018), “Tathastu” (2022), “Mannpasand” (2023), and “Delulu Express” (2025) on Prime Video.

Khan also headlined the Prime Video series “Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare”.